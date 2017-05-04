版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四 20:57 BJT

BRIEF-Integrated Asset Management announces second quarter results

May 4 Integrated Asset Management Corp

* Integrated Asset Management Corp. announces results for the second quarter of fiscal 2017

* Q2 earnings per share c$0.02 from continuing operations

* Integrated Asset Management Corp - AUM was approximately $2.5 billion at March 31, 2017, versus $2.3 billion for quarter ended March 31, 2016

* Integrated Asset Management Corp - "expect to see further improvement in earnings" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐