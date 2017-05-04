BRIEF-Integrated Asset Management Corp announces results for the second quarter of fiscal 2017

METALS-Copper flat as strong dollar holds sway
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
May 4 Integrated Asset Management Corp:
* Integrated Asset Management Corp announces results for the second quarter of fiscal 2017
* Integrated Asset Management Corp- AUM was approximately $2.5 billion at March 31, 2017, versus $2.3 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2016
* Integrated Asset Management Corp- net earnings for quarter ended March 31, 2017 from continuing operations $0.02 per share
* Integrated Asset Management Corp - qtrly total revenues $4 million million versus $2.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
June 21 Australia's Woodside Petroleum said on Wednesday that Senegal's energy minister had issued an order confirming the company's "participation" in an oil project in the west African nation.
June 20 Billionaire Eddie Lampert-controlled Sears Canada Inc is preparing to seek court protection against creditors in the coming weeks, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.