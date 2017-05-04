BRIEF-Integrated Asset Management Corp announces results for the second quarter of fiscal 2017

May 4 Integrated Asset Management Corp:

* Integrated Asset Management Corp announces results for the second quarter of fiscal 2017

* Integrated Asset Management Corp- AUM was approximately $2.5 billion at March 31, 2017, versus $2.3 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2016

* Integrated Asset Management Corp- net earnings for quarter ended March 31, 2017 from continuing operations $0.02 per share

* Integrated Asset Management Corp - qtrly total revenues $4 million million versus $2.5 million