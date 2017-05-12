BRIEF-Integrated Asset Management Corp announces renewal of normal course issuer bid

May 12 Integrated Asset Management Corp

* Announces renewal of normal course issuer bid

* Under this renewal of normal course issuer bid, IAM is permitted to purchase up to 1.4 million common shares

* Permitted to purchase shares at prevailing market prices during 12 month period commencing May 24, 2017, ending May 23, 2018

* TSX approved IAM's notice of intention to renew NCIB for purchase for cancellation of certain of common shares