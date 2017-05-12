BRIEF-Integrated Asset Management Corp announces renewal of normal course issuer bid

BRIEF-Liquor Stores N.A. announces election of new Board
* Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. announces results of shareholder meeting, election of new Board
May 12 Integrated Asset Management Corp
* Announces renewal of normal course issuer bid
* Under this renewal of normal course issuer bid, IAM is permitted to purchase up to 1.4 million common shares
* Permitted to purchase shares at prevailing market prices during 12 month period commencing May 24, 2017, ending May 23, 2018
* TSX approved IAM's notice of intention to renew NCIB for purchase for cancellation of certain of common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, June 20 Uber said on Tuesday it will begin allowing drivers to collect tips through its smartphone app, part of the ride services company's broader effort to improve an often-contentious relationship.
* Western resources- unit Western Potash received environmental assessment approval from Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment for milestone Phase I project