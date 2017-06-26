版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 27日 星期二

BRIEF-Integrated Core Strategies reports 6.9 pct passive stake in AK Steel Holding as of June 15

June 26 Integrated Core Strategies LLC:

* Integrated Core Strategies (Us) LLC reports a 6.9 percent passive stake in AK Steel Holding Corp as of June 15 - sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2rV3Ayb) Further company coverage:
