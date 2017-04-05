版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 6日 星期四

BRIEF-Intel commences cash tender offer for outstanding shares of Mobileye

April 5 Intel Corp

* Intel commences cash tender offer for all outstanding shares of Mobileye

* Intel Corp - tender offer will expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on June 21, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
