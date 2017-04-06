版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 6日 星期四

BRIEF-Intel Corp says CEO Brian M. Krzanich's 2016 total compensation was $19.1 mln

April 6 Intel Corp

* Intel Corp - CEO Brian M. Krzanich's 2016 total compensation was $19.1 million versus $14.6 million in 2015 - SEC filing

* Intel Corp says CFO Robert H. Swan's total 2016 compensation was $12.2 million - SEC filing

* Intel Corp - CEO Brian M. Krzanich's 2016 total compensation included $11.7 million in stock awards Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2oH7PPI) Further company coverage:
