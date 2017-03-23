版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 23日 星期四 21:21 BJT

BRIEF-Intel elects two new members to the board

March 23 Intel Corp

* Intel elects two new members to board of directors

* Election of Greg Smith to company's board of directors

* Announced that Omar Ishrak and Greg Smith have been elected to Intel's board of directors. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐