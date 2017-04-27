BRIEF-Intel posts Q1 non-GAAP profit of 66 cents/share

April 27 Intel Corp:

* First-quarter revenue of $14.8 billion, up 8 percent year-over-year on a GAAP basis

* First-quarter EPS was 61 cents, up 45 percent year-over-year, and non-GAAP EPS was 66 cents, up 22 percent

* Sees FY 2017 GAAP revenue approximately $60 billion

* Qtrly gross margin 61.8% versus 59.3%

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.65, revenue view $14.81 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 gaap gross margin percentage 62%, +/- a couple percent. pts

* Sees FY 2017 gaap earnings per share $2.56, +/- 5%

* Sees full-year capital spending $12.0 billion, +/- $500 million

* Intel’s board of directors has approved a $10 billion increase to Intel’s share buyback program

* Sees Q2 gaap revenue $14.4 billion, +/- $500 million

* Sees Q2 gross margin percentage 62%, +/- a couple percent pts

* Sees Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.53, +/- 5 cents

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.64, revenue view $14.34 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.80, revenue view $59.90 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S