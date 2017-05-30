版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 31日 星期三 01:41 BJT

BRIEF-Intel promotes three corporate officers

May 30 Intel Corp

* Intel promotes three corporate officers

* Navin Shenoy was promoted from senior vice president to executive vice president.

* Gregory Bryant was promoted from corporate vice president to senior vice president.

* says Sandra Rivera was promoted from corporate vice president to senior vice president Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐