版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 23日 星期四 21:24 BJT

BRIEF-Intel raises quarterly dividend by 5 pct

March 23 Intel Corp:

* Increases quarterly dividend by 5 percent

* Intel corp - board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.2725 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐