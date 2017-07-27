FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
17 小时前
BRIEF-Intel reports quarterly GAAP EPS of $0.58
#美俄关系
#美联储
#路透调查
#半岛局势
#图片精选
频道
专题
美国参议院通过对俄实施新制裁 普京震怒扬言报复
“通俄门”
美国参议院通过对俄实施新制裁 普京震怒扬言报复
焦点：亚马逊成本飙升打压季度获利锐减77% 股价盘后下跌
深度分析
焦点：亚马逊成本飙升打压季度获利锐减77% 股价盘后下跌
星巴克对中国进行长期投资 因美国市场疲软
国际财经
星巴克对中国进行长期投资 因美国市场疲软
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月27日 / 晚上8点27分 / 17 小时前

BRIEF-Intel reports quarterly GAAP EPS of $0.58

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 27 (Reuters) - Intel Corp:

* Quarterly GAAP earnings per share (EPS) was $0.58 and non-GAAP EPS was $0.72‍​

* Q2 GAAP revenue $14.8 billion versus $13.5 billion last year

* Says company raises full-year revenue and EPS outlook

* Q2 GAAP gross margin 61.6 percent versus 58.9 percent

* Sees Q3 non GAAP revenue $15.7 billion, +/- $500 million

* Sees Q3 GAAP gross margin percentage 61 percent, +/- a couple percent. pts

* Sees Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.72 , +/- 5 cents

* Sees Q3 non GAAP gross margin percentage 63%, +/- a couple percent. pts

* Sees Q3 non GAAP earnings per share $0.80, +/- 5 cents

* Sees FY gross margin percentage 61%, +/- a couple percent. pts‍​

* Sees FY 2017 non GAAP revenue $61.3 billion, +/- $500 million

* Sees FY earnings per share $2.66, +/- 5 percent

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.86, revenue view $60.22 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 non GAAP gross margin 63%, +/- a couple percent. pts

* Sees FY restructuring and other charges of about $200 million

* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $3.00, +/- 5%

* Sees FY 2017 capital spending $12.0 billion, +/- $500 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.74, revenue view $15.32 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.68, revenue view $14.41 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: bit.ly/2u31Lzw Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below