BRIEF-Intel reports quarterly GAAP EPS of $0.58

July 27 (Reuters) - Intel Corp:

* Quarterly GAAP earnings per share (EPS) was $0.58 and non-GAAP EPS was $0.72‍​

* Q2 GAAP revenue $14.8 billion versus $13.5 billion last year

* Says company raises full-year revenue and EPS outlook

* Q2 GAAP gross margin 61.6 percent versus 58.9 percent

* Sees Q3 non GAAP revenue $15.7 billion, +/- $500 million

* Sees Q3 GAAP gross margin percentage 61 percent, +/- a couple percent. pts

* Sees Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.72 , +/- 5 cents

* Sees Q3 non GAAP gross margin percentage 63%, +/- a couple percent. pts

* Sees Q3 non GAAP earnings per share $0.80, +/- 5 cents

* Sees FY gross margin percentage 61%, +/- a couple percent. pts‍​

* Sees FY 2017 non GAAP revenue $61.3 billion, +/- $500 million

* Sees FY earnings per share $2.66, +/- 5 percent

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.86, revenue view $60.22 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 non GAAP gross margin 63%, +/- a couple percent. pts

* Sees FY restructuring and other charges of about $200 million

* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $3.00, +/- 5%

* Sees FY 2017 capital spending $12.0 billion, +/- $500 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.74, revenue view $15.32 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.68, revenue view $14.41 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S