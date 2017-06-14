版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 15日 星期四 04:38 BJT

BRIEF-Intel says Israel restrictive trade practices law approves proposed Mobileye deal

June 14 Intel Corp

* Intel announces approval under Israel restrictive trade practices law for proposed acquisition of Mobileye

* Says Israeli antitrust general director has approved proposed acquisition of Mobileye N.V. by Intel on june 13, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐