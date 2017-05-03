BRIEF-Intel says Navin Shenoy to take the position of general manager of DCG

May 3 Intel Corp

* Intel corp says navin shenoy to take the position of general manager of data center group (dcg)

* Intel says diane bryant, group president of its data center group, to take a leave of absence from intel to tend to a personal family matter

* Intel corp - in the interim, murthy renduchintala will be client computing group's (ccg) acting leader