BRIEF-Intel says Navin Shenoy to take the position of general manager of DCG

May 3 Intel Corp

* Intel corp says navin shenoy to take the position of general manager of data center group (dcg)

* Intel says diane bryant, group president of its data center group, to take a leave of absence from intel to tend to a personal family matter

* Intel corp - in the interim, murthy renduchintala will be client computing group's (ccg) acting leader Source text (intel.ly/2qswk3W) Further company coverage:
