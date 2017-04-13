BRIEF-Intelgenx and Redhill Biopharma announce marketing approval of rizaport for migraines

BRIEF-Maersk Drilling extends drillship contract with ExxonMobil
* SAYS MAERSK DRILLING AWARDED EXTENSION FOR DRILLSHIP MAERSK VIKING BY OIL MAJOR EXXONMOBIL
April 13 Intelgenx Technologies Corp -
* Intelgenx and Redhill Biopharma announce marketing approval of rizaport(r) for migraines in Luxembourg
* Co, Redhill expect to re-submit rizaport 505(b)(2) new drug application to FDA in q3 of 2017
* Cos are continuing discussions with additional potential commercialization partners for rizaport in U.S. , Europe, other territories Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 NOI increased by 6 percent, and totaled NIS 338 million, compared with NIS319 million in q1/2016
KIEV, May 24 Ukraine needs more time to submit proposals for coal and gas projects to China in order to secure funding worth up to $3.65 billion as Kiev is unlikely to meet a June deadline, Deputy Prime Minister Stepan Kubiv told Reuters.