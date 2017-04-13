BRIEF-Intelgenx and Redhill Biopharma announce marketing approval of rizaport for migraines

April 13 Intelgenx Technologies Corp -

* Intelgenx and Redhill Biopharma announce marketing approval of rizaport(r) for migraines in Luxembourg

* Co, Redhill expect to re-submit rizaport 505(b)(2) new drug application to FDA in q3 of 2017

* Cos are continuing discussions with additional potential commercialization partners for rizaport in U.S. , Europe, other territories