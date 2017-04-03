版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 3日 星期一 20:08 BJT

BRIEF-Intelgenx and Tetra Bio-Pharma sign agreement for dronabinol xl tablet

April 3 Intelgenx Technologies Corp:

* Intelgenx and Tetra Bio-Pharma announce the signing of a definitive agreement for the development and commercialization of a dronabinol xl tablet Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐