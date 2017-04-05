版本:
BRIEF-Intelgenx Technologies Corp files for offering of debentures up to C$10 mln

April 5 Intelgenx Technologies Corp

* Intelgenx Technologies Corp files for offering of 8 pct convertible unsecured subordinated debentures due June 30, 2020 of up to C$10 million - sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2p1eWiq Further company coverage:
