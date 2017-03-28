BRIEF-Intelgenx Technologies says Eli Lilly granted Versafilm exclusive license for tadalafil film product under erectile dysfunction dosing patent

BRIEF-Crestwood Equity Partners reports contribution of Willow Lake assets to Delaware basin JV
* Crestwood Equity Partners LP announces contribution of willow lake assets to Delaware Basin JV with first reserve and expansion of processing capacity
March 28 Intelgenx Technologies Corp
* Intelgenx Technologies- Eli Lilly granted Intelgenx' Versafilm exclusive license for tadalafil film product under erectile dysfunction dosing patent
* Intelgenx Technologies Corp - any exclusivity associated with tadalafil compound patent expiring is not affected by this agreement - SEC filing
* Intelgenx Technologies- exclusive license allows co to commercialize tadalafil ed versafilm product in U.S. prior to expiration of '166 dosing patent Source: (bit.ly/2nvYskj) Further company coverage:
* Crestwood Equity Partners LP announces contribution of willow lake assets to Delaware Basin JV with first reserve and expansion of processing capacity
* Qtrly non-gaap earnings per diluted ads were rmb 0.17 or $0.03
SAO PAULO, May 24 State-controlled Caixa Econômica Federal, Brazil's largest mortgage lender, reported a sharp jump in first-quarter profit on Wednesday as loan delinquencies continued to drop.