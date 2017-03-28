版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 28日 星期二 20:23 BJT

BRIEF-Intelgenx Technologies says Eli Lilly granted Versafilm exclusive license for tadalafil film product under erectile dysfunction dosing patent

March 28 Intelgenx Technologies Corp

* Intelgenx Technologies- Eli Lilly granted Intelgenx' Versafilm exclusive license for tadalafil film product under erectile dysfunction dosing patent

* Intelgenx Technologies Corp - any exclusivity associated with tadalafil compound patent expiring is not affected by this agreement - SEC filing

* Intelgenx Technologies- exclusive license allows co to commercialize tadalafil ed versafilm product in U.S. prior to expiration of '166 dosing patent Source: (bit.ly/2nvYskj) Further company coverage:
