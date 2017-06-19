BRIEF-Intellia Therapeutics announces patent for CRISPR/CAS genome editing in China

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 19 Intellia Therapeutics Inc:
* Intellia Therapeutics announces patent for CRISPR/CAS genome editing in China
* Intellia Therapeutics Inc - patent includes claims covering methods for editing DNA in non-cellular and cellular settings
* Intellia Therapeutics - patent also includes CRISPR/CAS9 composition of matter and system claims for use in any setting
* Intellia Therapeutics Inc - SIPO has indicated it will grant a patent broadly covering CRISPR/CAS9 single-guide gene editing methods and compositions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.