BRIEF-Intellia Therapeutics qtrly loss per share $0.31

March 14 Intellia Therapeutics Inc

* Intellia therapeutics announces fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results

* Intellia therapeutics inc - cash and cash equivalents at december 31, 2016, were $273.1 million, compared to $75.8 million at december 31, 2015

* Intellia therapeutics inc - qtrly loss per share $0.31

* Intellia therapeutics inc- during 2017, expects expenses to increase compared to prior periods

* Intellia therapeutics inc - collaboration revenue was $5.6 million for q4 of 2016, as compared to $1.7 million for q4 of 2015

* Intellia therapeutics- expect cash,cash equivalents as of dec 31, 2016 will enable co to fund operating expenses,capital expenditures through mid-2019