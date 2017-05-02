版本:
2017年 5月 2日

BRIEF-Intellia Therapeutics reports qtrly loss per share of $0.36

May 2 Intellia Therapeutics Inc :

* Intellia Therapeutics announces first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 collaboration revenue $6.2 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.36

* Cash and cash equivalents at march 31, 2017, were $258 million, compared to $64 million for same quarter in 2016

* During 2017, co expects expenses to continue to increase compared to prior periods Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
