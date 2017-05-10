版本:
2017年 5月 11日

BRIEF-Intellicheck Q1 loss per share $0.09

May 10 Intellicheck Mobilisa Inc:

* Intellicheck announces first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.09

* Q1 revenue fell 25 percent to $713,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
