2017年 5月 9日

BRIEF-Intelligent Systems Q1 loss per share $0.05

May 9 Intelligent Systems Corp:

* Intelligent systems announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 revenue rose 6 percent to $1.752 million

* Q1 loss per share $0.05 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
