BRIEF-Intellipharma says Par Pharma launches additional strengths of generic Focalin

May 24 Intellipharmaceutics International Inc

* Intellipharmaceutics reports on launch of additional strengths of generic focalin xr® by par pharmaceutical

* Intellipharmaceutics - par pharmaceutical has launched 10 and 20 mg strengths of its generic focalin xr capsules in u.s

* Intellipharmaceutics international inc says expects remaining 5 and 40 mg strengths to be launched in near future

* Intellipharmaceutics -under a licensing and commercialization , co receives quarterly profit-share payments on par's u.s. Sales of generic focalin xr