BRIEF-Intellipharmaceutics announces patent litigation by Purdue against its Rexista abuse-deterrent extended-release Oxycodone

April 10 Intellipharmaceutics International Inc :

* Intellipharmaceutics announces patent litigation by purdue against its Rexista™ abuse-deterrent extended-release Oxycodone

* Intellipharmaceutics International - on April 7, Purdue, plaintiffs alleged that Rexista infringes six (6) out of sixteen (16) patents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
