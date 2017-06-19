BRIEF-Intelsat announces proposed offering of senior notes

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 19 Intelsat SA
* Intelsat announces proposed offering of senior notes
* Intelsat SA -unit intends to offer $1.5 billion aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2025
* Intelsat SA- proceeds from sale expected to be used with available cash to fund redemption of $1.5 billion intelsat jackson's 7.25% notes due 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.