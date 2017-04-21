版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 21日 星期五 23:18 BJT

BRIEF-INTELSAT EXTENDS AGREEMENT WITH STARZ FOR GALAXY FLEET PROGRAMMING DISTRIBUTION IN U.S.

April 21 Intelsat SA

* INTELSAT EXTENDS AGREEMENT WITH STARZ FOR GALAXY FLEET PROGRAMMING DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES

* WILL PROVIDE COMBINATION OF BROADCAST AND INTELSATONE SERVICES FOR STARZ, WHICH CURRENTLY DISTRIBUTES 49 CHANNELS/FEEDS ON INTELSAT FLEET Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐