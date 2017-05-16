版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 16日 星期二 19:15 BJT

BRIEF-Intelsat extends expiration date and withdrawal deadline of debt exchange offers to May 18

May 16 Intelsat SA

* Intelsat extends expiration date and withdrawal deadline of debt exchange offers to may 18, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
