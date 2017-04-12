版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 13日 星期四

BRIEF-Inter Pipeline announces $500 mln medium-term note offering

April 12 Inter Pipeline Ltd:

* Inter Pipeline announces $500 million medium-term note offering

* Inter Pipeline Ltd says notes will have a fixed interest rate of 2.734% per annum, payable semi-annually, and will mature on April 18, 2024

* Inter Pipeline Ltd- will use net proceeds of offering to repay indebtedness under its revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
