BRIEF-Interactive Brokers Group reports brokerage metrics for April 2017

BRIEF-Heritage Commerce Corp prices $40 mln subordinated debt offering
* Heritage commerce corp announces the pricing of $40 million subordinated debt offering
May 1 Interactive Brokers Group Inc
* Interactive brokers group reports brokerage metrics and other financial information for april 2017, includes reg.-nms execution statistics
* For April 2017, 645 thousand daily average revenue trades (darts), 3% lower than prior year and 1% lower than prior month
* Says ending client credit balances of $44.2 billion for april, 15% higher than prior year and 1% higher than prior month
* April ending client equity of $99.3 billion, 38% higher than prior year and 3% higher than prior month
* Says 411 thousand client accounts for April , 18% higher than prior year and 1% higher than prior month Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Heritage commerce corp announces the pricing of $40 million subordinated debt offering
* Says revenue for q1 2017 increased by 66.8% to $0.49 million compared to $0.29 million in q1 2016
* Allergan announces pricing of public offering of senior notes to refinance existing debt