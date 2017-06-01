BRIEF-Interactive Brokers Group reports brokerage metrics, other financial information for May 2017

June 1 Interactive Brokers Group Inc:
* Interactive Brokers Group reports brokerage metrics and
other financial information for May 2017, includes Reg.-NMS
execution statistics
* Eending client equity of $103.0 billion for May, 42%
higher than prior year and 4% higher than prior month
* For May, 675 thousand daily average revenue trades
(DARTs), 5% higher than prior year and 5% higher than prior
month
* Ending client margin loan balances for May of $22.4
billion, 48% higher than prior year and 3% higher than prior
month
* 418 thousand client accounts for May, 19% higher than
prior year and 2% higher than prior month
* Ending client credit balances for May of $44.3 billion,
14% higher than prior year and about even with prior month
