BRIEF-Interactive Brokers Group reports brokerage metrics for February 2017

BRIEF-Delta and Aeromexico expand options for U.S.-Mexico travel
* Delta Air Lines says under joint cooperation agreement, co and Aeromexico will provide customers with expanded travel options
March 1 Interactive Brokers Group Inc:
* Interactive Brokers Group reports brokerage metrics and other financial information for February 2017, includes reg.-NMS execution statistics
* February 678 thousand daily average revenue trades (DARTS), 12% lower than prior year and 5% higher than prior month
* Feb ending client equity of $92.9 billion, 41% higher than prior year and 4% higher than prior month
* February 2017 ending client credit balances of $43.3 billion, 17% higher than prior year
* 398 thousand client accounts in Feb 2017, 17 percent higher than prior year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Delta Air Lines says under joint cooperation agreement, co and Aeromexico will provide customers with expanded travel options
May 24 Johnson & Johnson has agreed to pay $33 million to resolve charges by most U.S. states that it misrepresented the manufacturing practices behind several over-the-counter drugs that were eventually recalled.
* Emerson Electric Co sees restructuring of about $100 million in 2018 and 2019 related to acquisition of Pentair's Valves and Controls business