1 天前
BRIEF-Interactive Brokers Group reports brokerage metrics for July 2017
2017年8月1日 / 下午4点29分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Interactive Brokers Group reports brokerage metrics for July 2017

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Interactive Brokers Group Inc:

* Interactive Brokers Group reports brokerage metrics and other financial information for July 2017, includes Reg.-NMS execution statistics

* For July 694 thousand Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTS), 15% higher than prior year and 2% higher than prior month

* Ending client equity of $109.8 billion for July 2017, 44% higher than prior year and 5% higher than prior month

* Reports‍ 436 thousand client accounts for July, 21% higher than prior year and 2% higher than prior month​

* For July 436 thousand client accounts, 21% higher than prior year and 2% higher than prior month

* Ending client credit balances of $46.6 billion for July 2017, 13% higher than prior year and 2% higher than prior month Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

