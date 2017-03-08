BRIEF-Interactive Brokers Group to cease options market making activities

March 8 Interactive Brokers Group Inc:
* Interactive Brokers Group announces decision to cease
options market making activities
* Interactive Brokers Group Inc says will discontinue
options market making activities globally, which are conducted
through its timber hill companies
* Interactive Brokers Group Inc says intends to continue
conducting certain trading activities in stocks and related
instruments
* Interactive Brokers Group Inc - management expects to
complete comprehensive review of facilities and staffing in near
future
* Company expects to phase out the operations substantially
over coming months
* Interactive Brokers Group Inc - in connection with shift
toward electronic brokerage, plan to rebalance composition of
currencies in global
* Interactive Brokers Group Inc - new composition will be
effective at close of business on March 31, 2017
* Interactive Brokers Group Inc - conversion to new targeted
currency holdings will take place shortly thereafter
* Interactive Brokers-plan to rebalance composition of
currencies in global by increasing relative weight of U.S.
Dollar versus. Other currencies to about 70%
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: