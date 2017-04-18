BRIEF-Interactive Brokers Q1 adjusted earnings $0.34/shr

Bunge says not engaged in business discussions with Glencore
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.
April 18 Interactive Brokers Group Inc
* Interactive Brokers Group announces 1Q2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.40
* Q1 revenue $374 million
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.34
* Q1 earnings per share $0.34 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Interactive Brokers Group - expects to phase out options market making activities over coming months
* Interactive Brokers Group - estimates will incur about $25 million in one-time restructuring costs related to phasing out options market making activities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 23 Southeast Asia startup Sea Ltd has filed for a potential U.S. initial public offering that could raise about $1 billion, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. The company, which was earlier known as Garena, filed confidentially with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and is looking forward to list itself in early 2018, Bloomberg said.