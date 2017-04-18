版本:
BRIEF-Interactive Brokers Q1 adjusted earnings $0.34/shr

April 18 Interactive Brokers Group Inc

* Interactive Brokers Group announces 1Q2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.40

* Q1 revenue $374 million

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.34

* Q1 earnings per share $0.34 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Interactive Brokers Group - expects to phase out options market making activities over coming months

* Interactive Brokers Group - estimates will incur about $25 million in one-time restructuring costs related to phasing out options market making activities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
