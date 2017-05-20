版本:
BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal

May 19 Ziplocal Inc:

* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc

* Ziplocal Inc- commenced offer to shareholders to acquire all of issued and outstanding common shares in exchange for cash equal to $0.0035 for each earnings per share

* Ziplocal Inc - Intercap commenced offer to Ziplocal shareholders to acquire common shares in exchange for one non-voting redeemable for each Ziplocal earnings per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
