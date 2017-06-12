BRIEF-Intercept announces new data analysis from FLINT trial of OCA

June 12 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Intercept announces new data analysis from FLINT trial of
OCA in nash patients with type 2 diabetes
* Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc - post-hoc analysis showed
that patients with both type 2 diabetes and nash had high rates
of advanced fibrosis
* Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc - OCA-treated patients
achieved statistically significant improvements in all
histologic measures, including fibrosis
* Intercept Pharmaceuticals - greater percentage of
OCA-treated patients achieved primary endpoint of trial in
retrospective analysis of FLINT patients
* Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc - OCA administration did
not impact glycemic control over 72-week treatment period
* Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc - in flint incidence of
adverse events in OCA and placebo arms were similar except for
pruritus
