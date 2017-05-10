版本:
BRIEF-Intercept Pharmaceuticals files for potential mixed shelf offering

May 10 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2r1bYv5) Further company coverage:
