公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四 19:16 BJT

BRIEF-Intercept Pharmaceuticals Qtrly total revenue $21.0 mln

May 4 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Intercept Pharmaceuticals reports first quarter 2017 financial results and provides business update

* Qtrly total revenue $ 21.0 million versus $ 445,000

* Qtrly net loss per common and potential common share $ 3.61

* Intercept pharmaceuticals - continues to project non-gaap adjusted operating expenses of $380 million to $420 million for fiscal year ending december 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
