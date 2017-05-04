BRIEF-Intercept Pharmaceuticals Qtrly total revenue $21.0 mln

May 4 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Intercept Pharmaceuticals reports first quarter 2017 financial results and provides business update

* Qtrly total revenue $ 21.0 million versus $ 445,000

* Qtrly net loss per common and potential common share $ 3.61

* Intercept pharmaceuticals - continues to project non-gaap adjusted operating expenses of $380 million to $420 million for fiscal year ending december 31, 2017