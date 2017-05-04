BRIEF-Intercept Pharmaceuticals Qtrly total revenue $21.0 mln

METALS-Copper flat as strong dollar holds sway
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
May 4 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Intercept Pharmaceuticals reports first quarter 2017 financial results and provides business update
* Qtrly total revenue $ 21.0 million versus $ 445,000
* Qtrly net loss per common and potential common share $ 3.61
* Intercept pharmaceuticals - continues to project non-gaap adjusted operating expenses of $380 million to $420 million for fiscal year ending december 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
June 21 Australia's Woodside Petroleum said on Wednesday that Senegal's energy minister had issued an order confirming the company's "participation" in an oil project in the west African nation.
June 20 Billionaire Eddie Lampert-controlled Sears Canada Inc is preparing to seek court protection against creditors in the coming weeks, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.