BRIEF-Intercept Pharmaceuticals reports Q4 sales $13.8 mln

Feb 23 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Q4 sales $13.8 million

* Intercept pharmaceuticals reports full year 2016 financial results and provides business update

* Q4 revenue view $9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Intercept pharmaceuticals inc sees NON-GAAP adjusted operating expenses of $380 million to $420 million for fiscal year ending december 31, 2017

* Qtrly loss per share $4.84