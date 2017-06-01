BRIEF-Intercontinental Exchange announces agreement to acquire global research index platform from Bank of America Merrill Lynch

June 1 Intercontinental Exchange Inc:

* Intercontinental Exchange announces agreement to acquire global research index platform from bank of america merrill lynch

* Intercontinental Exchange Inc - ‍terms of agreement were not disclosed​

* Intercontinental Exchange Inc - ‍financial impact of transaction is expected to be immaterial in 2017.​

* Intercontinental exchange inc - following close of transaction, bofaml global research ficc indices will become part of ice data services

* Intercontinental exchange - ‍entered into definitive agreement to acquire global research division's index platform from bank of america merrill lynch​