BRIEF-Intercontinental Exchange announces agreement to acquire global research index platform from Bank of America Merrill Lynch

June 1 Intercontinental Exchange Inc:
* Intercontinental Exchange announces agreement to acquire
global research index platform from bank of america merrill
lynch
* Intercontinental Exchange Inc - terms of agreement were
not disclosed
* Intercontinental Exchange Inc - financial impact of
transaction is expected to be immaterial in 2017.
* Intercontinental exchange inc - following close of
transaction, bofaml global research ficc indices will become
part of ice data services
* Intercontinental exchange - entered into definitive
agreement to acquire global research division's index platform
from bank of america merrill lynch
