BRIEF-Intercontinental Exchange issues statement on Competition Appeal Tribunal's Trayport ruling

March 13 Intercontinental Exchange Inc
* Intercontinental exchange statement on competition appeal
tribunal's trayport ruling
* Intercontinental exchange inc - "we note that cma has
today published its administrative timetable for remittal"
* Intercontinental exchange inc - in interim, trayport will
continue to be operated separately
* Intercontinental exchange inc says look forward to
engaging with the competition and markets authority (cma) on
remitted issues
