BRIEF-Intercontinental Exchange reports Q1 earnings per share $0.84

May 3 Intercontinental Exchange Inc-

* Intercontinental Exchange reports first quarter 2017 gaap diluted eps of $0.84 on revenues of $1.2 billion; adjusted diluted eps of $0.74

* Q1 revenue $1.2 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says ICE's Q2 2017 gaap operating expenses are expected to be in a range of $550 mlnto $560 million

* Intercontinental Exchange Inc- ice's q2 2017 adjusted operating expenses are expected to be in a range of $485 million to $495 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
