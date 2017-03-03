BRIEF-Intercontinental Exchange Reports ICE & NYSE February 2017 volumes

March 3 Intercontinental Exchange Inc
* Intercontinental Exchange Reports ICE & NYSE February 2017
volumes
* ice's February average daily volume (ADV) for futures was
5.8 million contracts, a decrease of 5% compared to Feb 2016
* Intercontinental Exchange Inc - Feb commodities ADV
increased 2% over prior February
* Feb financials ADV declined 13% y/y primarily due to lower
volatility in equity and interest rate markets
* Intercontinental Exchange Inc - Feb NYSE cash equities ADV
declined 29% y/y on lower U.S. equity market volatility relative
to February 2016
