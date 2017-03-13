版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 13日 星期一 17:42 BJT

BRIEF-Intercontinental Exchange says total daily volume of 10,703,582 contracts on March 9, 2017

March 13 Intercontinental Exchange Inc

* Intercontinental Exchange says total daily volume of 10,703,582 contracts on March 9, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
