公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 16日 星期五

BRIEF-Intercontinental Exchange sets new volume record in short sterling futures

June 16 Intercontinental Exchange Inc:

* New daily volume record of 3.35 million contracts for three month sterling (short sterling) futures contract set on June 15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
