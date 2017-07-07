FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年7月7日 / 下午4点56分 / 19 小时前

BRIEF-Intercontinental Exchange statement on competition and markets authority decision on ICE/Trayport agreement

1 分钟阅读

July 7 (Reuters) - Intercontinental Exchange Inc

* Intercontinental Exchange statement on competition and markets authority decision on ice/trayport agreement

* Intercontinental Exchange Inc - in interim, trayport will continue to be operated separately and independently as it has been throughout process

* Intercontinental Exchange - disappointed by cma's decision that agreement for additional connectivity between ice and trayport should be terminated

* Intercontinental Exchange Inc says will now complete cma process, terminate agreement as instructed and move forward with divestment of trayport

* Notes decision of competition and markets authority (cma) with respect to ice's agreement with trayport Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

