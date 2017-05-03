版本:
BRIEF-Intercontinental Exchange's total futures & options contract ADV for April was 5.9

May 3 Intercontinental Exchange Inc

* Intercontinental Exchange - total futures & options contract adv for April was 5.9 million contracts versus 6.7 million contracts in March Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
