2017年 4月 3日

BRIEF-InterDigital adds former Time Warner Cable executive to board

April 3 InterDigital Inc-

* Interdigital adds former Time Warner Cable executive Joan Gillman to board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
