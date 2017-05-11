BRIEF-Interdigital enters into settlement agreement and release of claims with Microsoft Corp

May 11 Interdigital Inc:
* Says on May 9, co entered into settlement agreement and
release of claims with Microsoft Corp
* Says pursuant to settlement agreement parties have agreed
to terms for resolving all of their existing disputes
* Interdigital - parties also entered into framework for
future discussions for patent license agreement and regarding
technology collaboration in key areas
* Interdigital - pursuant to settlement, in exchange for
cash and other commitments from Microsoft, interdigital has
agreed to limited release on past sales of certain Microsoft
products
* Says the certain Microsoft products include Nokia terminal
units sold during a limited period of time
* Interdigital says Microsoft,co agreed to terms for
dismissal by them, Nokia of outstanding litigation,other
proceedings among them,affiliates
Source text: (bit.ly/2q5S2Kl)
Further company coverage: