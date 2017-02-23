BRIEF-InterDigital reports Q4 earnings per share $3.85

BRIEF-Intellipharma says Par Pharma launches additional strengths of generic Focalin
* Intellipharmaceutics reports on launch of additional strengths of generic focalin xr® by par pharmaceutical
Feb 23 InterDigital Inc
* InterDigital reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Q4 earnings per share $3.85
* Q4 revenue $273.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $262.6 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $3.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q1 2017 total revenue in a range of between $91 million and $96 million
* Q1 revenue view $113.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* InterDigital - sees sales volumes of per-unit licensees in Q4, new agreements signed during 2016 will drive Q1'17 total revenue range $91 million-$96 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
