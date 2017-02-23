BRIEF-InterDigital reports Q4 earnings per share $3.85

Feb 23 InterDigital Inc

* InterDigital reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 earnings per share $3.85

* Q4 revenue $273.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $262.6 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $3.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q1 2017 total revenue in a range of between $91 million and $96 million

* Q1 revenue view $113.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* InterDigital - sees sales volumes of per-unit licensees in Q4, new agreements signed during 2016 will drive Q1'17 total revenue range $91 million-$96 million